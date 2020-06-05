$388.10 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce $388.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.50 million and the lowest is $376.18 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $361.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $253.06 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.27 and a 200-day moving average of $277.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.