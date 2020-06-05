$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.80.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $65,155,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

