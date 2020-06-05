4,785 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,923,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $10,488,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,318,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

