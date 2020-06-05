$6.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report $6.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Tellurian posted sales of $5.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $68.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $178.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $248.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

