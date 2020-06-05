$657.02 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post sales of $657.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

