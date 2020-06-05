8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,343 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 930,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after buying an additional 664,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

