ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 434,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

