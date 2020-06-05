Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,629 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 987.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after acquiring an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.47.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,529 shares of company stock worth $13,878,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

