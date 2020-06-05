Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Century Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Century Communities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Century Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Century Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

