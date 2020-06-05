Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

