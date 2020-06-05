ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

ACIW stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

