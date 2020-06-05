Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

NYSE APD opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

