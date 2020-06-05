Air Transport Services Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,230 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 691% compared to the typical volume of 282 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,850 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,116.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 822,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

