Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $22,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,149,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

AKAM stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

