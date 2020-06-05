Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.43

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $32.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 5,493 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

