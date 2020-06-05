Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.28

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.28 and traded as high as $44.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 6,604 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,648.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Claude Tessier acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.02 per share, with a total value of C$300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at C$932,466.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.