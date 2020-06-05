Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €202.36 ($235.30).

ALV stock opened at €185.72 ($215.95) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €160.54 and a 200-day moving average of €192.01.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

