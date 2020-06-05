Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $11.32. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 793,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHPI. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.