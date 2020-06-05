Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

