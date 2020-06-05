Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,394.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,017.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

