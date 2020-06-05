Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Parkwood LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,394.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.