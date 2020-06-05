Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,394.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,017.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

