Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $1,834,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

