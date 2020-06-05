Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,394.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,017.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

