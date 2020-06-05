American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AEP opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in American Electric Power by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

