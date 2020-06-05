Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average volume of 708 call options.

FOLD opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,693.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,834.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $1,717,037. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 160,808 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

