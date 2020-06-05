Amkor Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,422 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,694% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

AMKR opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $18,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

