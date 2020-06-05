Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $15,643,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $15,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 657.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 2,037,428 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

