Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

ORLY stock opened at $413.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.67. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

