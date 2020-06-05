Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $15.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $13.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.24 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.84 million, with estimates ranging from $59.87 million to $63.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $176,624. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

