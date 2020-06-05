Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.48. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.