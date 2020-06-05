Analysts Expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.62. Amgen has a 52 week low of $173.09 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

