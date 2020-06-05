Analysts Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.21 Million

Analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $50.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.27 million and the lowest is $45.37 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year sales of $205.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.69 million to $215.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.48 million, with estimates ranging from $212.93 million to $247.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TSC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,364 shares of company stock worth $463,841 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

