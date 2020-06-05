Analysts Offer Predictions for CIRCOR International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CIRCOR International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIR. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

