Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brunswick (BC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.50.

5/27/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $57.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

4/30/2020 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/24/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

