Analyzing 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59% Pinnacle Bankshares 14.15% 7.73% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Pinnacle Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Pinnacle Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 0.83 $3.22 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 1.25 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Summary

Pinnacle Bankshares beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

