Analyzing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & DNB Financial (OTCMKTS:DNBF)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and DNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A DNB Financial 20.19% 9.48% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and DNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.90 $10.68 million $2.48 18.63

DNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bankshares and DNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DNB Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

