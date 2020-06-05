Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.55.

Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.