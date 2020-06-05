Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.5% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $98,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.