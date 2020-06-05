Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

