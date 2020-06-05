Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

