Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 33,200 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen purchased 20,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

