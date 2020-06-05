Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Up 5.8%

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.87, 1,441,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,943,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 33,200 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana Toman purchased 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Arconic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arconic by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

