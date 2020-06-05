Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,423 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.30. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

