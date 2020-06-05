Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.25, but opened at $68.22. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 681,511 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,800 shares of company stock worth $6,897,576. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

