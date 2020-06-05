Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.18

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.18 and traded as low as $11.75. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

