ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

Shares of ARKAY opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.