Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €9.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.62% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.02 ($9.33).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.57 ($6.47) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

