Asaf Silberstein Sells 7,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $381,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMTC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

