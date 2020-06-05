ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,101.36 ($40.80).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,377 ($44.42) on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,606.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,747.09.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASOS will post 8097.0004576 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.48) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,659.04). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.